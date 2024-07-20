TDP, allies responsible to fulfil assurances given to Andhra: Ram Mohan Naidu

Amaravati, Jul 20 (PTI) Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said that all the constituents of the ruling alliance in Andhra Pradesh -- TDP, BJP and Janasena -- have the responsibility to pitch in and fulfil the assurances promised during the recently held polls.

The Aviation minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan gave the assurances combinedly to the people of the southern state.

"We also want to fulfil and satisfy the assurances that we have given before the election. It has been combinedly given by Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Narendra Modi. So, everyone has the responsibility to pitch in and help in fulfilling the assurances," Naidu told PTI Videos near the CM's residence in Undavalli.

Without elaborating further on the assurances, he observed that there is immense responsibility on NDA both in the state and the Centre, especially at a time when the state is reeling under a "financial crisis" due to the erstwhile leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who allegedly left the state bankrupt.

According to the minister, Andhra Pradesh is inundated with debts of over Rs 10 lakh crore, which makes it very difficult for the state to move forward towards development. However, he noted that the state is receiving a "positive" response from the Centre, while "Modi has also promised" that he will help in rebuilding the state and bringing back its lost glory.

Following a Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting today, the union minister noted that TDP MPs are going ahead with a new way of coordination between the state and Centre by keeping the parliamentarians as a bridge here.

Terming YSRCP's plan to undertake a protest in New Delhi on July 24 as strange, he alleged that the opposition party leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is running away from the Assembly session which is starting from Monday.

"The Assembly is the greatest platform for you (Reddy) to speak if you want to speak about issues. The only feeling we get and especially the people of Andhra Pradesh is that he wants to run away from the Assembly. He doesn't want to show his face in the Assembly," said Naidu. PTI STH KH