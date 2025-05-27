TDP annual conclave to kick off in Kadapa

Amaravati, May 27 (PTI) The three-day TDP Mahanadu, an annual conclave of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, is set to kick off on Tuesday at Kadapa in the Rayalaseema region.

Holding the conclave at Kadapa holds a symbolic value as the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena made major political inroads during the 2024 polls in the Rayalaseema region, considered to be the bastion of the YSR family.

The Mahanadu will feature a plethora of activities which encompass introspection, celebration and strategic direction, including the election of the 43-year-old party’s national president.

“On the opening day on May 27, discussions will be held with the party's representatives on organisational structure and future action plan, besides basic principles of the party, release of six formulas, along with amendments to the rules and regulations of the party,” said a press release from TDP on Monday.

Opening day activities will include a photo exhibition, blood donation camp, homage to deceased party leaders and activists, state president’s speech, presentation of party financial statement and an address by TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, among others.

TDP general secretary and IT Minister Nara Lokesh will introduce leadership and ideological revamp of the party through six resolutions designed to set ideological and administrative vision for several decades to come.

The resolutions include: The Cadre is the Leader, Youth Power, Telugu Global pride, Women Power, Social Justice through P4 Model and Support to Farmers.

The Mahanadu will also delve on expanding the party in Telangana and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, cadres’ welfare, investments, youth, tourism, WhatsApp governance, decentralisation and development of backward regions.

It will also feature deliberations on power sector reforms, infrastructure, achievements of TDP, women’s power, social justice, assurance to farmers, deliberations on Telangana agriculture sector and irrigation projects, SwarnaAndhra@2047 (golden) vision, P4 poverty eradication programme and others.

The annual conclave will also discuss YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged “failure as opposition leader”.

Further, the TDP Mahanadu will pay rich tributes to party founder NT Rama Rao and organise detailed discussions on the draft resolutions on developmental and welfare programmes taken up by the TDP-led NDA government, among others.

Following a plethora of activities over three days, which will also include the launch of ‘My TDP app’, the Mahanadu will culminate with a public meeting. PTI STH ADB