TDP bandh gets lukewarm response in AP, several party leaders detained

Amaravati, Sep 11 (PTI) The overall response to the statewide bandh called by the Telugu Desam Party in protest against the arrest of its president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was lukewarm on Monday with business as usual in most parts of the state.

Advertisment

According to police, no untoward incidents were reported, and some people were taken into preventive custody in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor.

“Largely peaceful, no single incident. All buses are plying normally and all commercial establishments open. Life is as usual,” Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police V Vidaysagar Naidu told PTI.

Around 80 people were detained, he said.

Advertisment

The situation remained peaceful in East Godavari district, where the central prison in located. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged in the jail.

Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh said there were a few preventive arrests though.

Chittoor district SP Y Risanth Reddy said they have picked up some persons for trying to damage public property.

Advertisment

A court in Vijayawada had on Sunday remanded TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore scam.

Police dispersed TDP activists protesting in some places in the state. Several senior leaders including TDP president K Atchannaidu were taken into preventive custody.

According to APSRTC sources, the corporation buses, including city and long haul route services were running as usual and no untoward incident was reported in Visakhapatnam district.

Government offices, including PSU banks and government colleges remained open.

However, some private schools declared a holiday in view of the shutdown. PTI COR GDK STH ROH