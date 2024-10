Amaravati, Oct 26 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party on Saturday began its membership drive here with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu becoming a member by paying Rs 100.

TDP Andhra Pradesh unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao took the membership after Naidu.

According to TDP sources, the party members are eligible for a health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh. PTI GDK KH