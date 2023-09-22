TDP boycotts rest of assembly, council sessions citing suspension of MLAs, selective media coverage

Amaravati, Sep 22 (PTI) Citing various reasons such as the suspension of TDP MLAs for "frivolous" causes, party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Friday said the opposition party has boycotted the rest of the sessions of botht he legislative assembly and the legislative council.

Advertisment

Naidu said Speaker Tammineni Sitaram did not consider the demands of TDP during the session, including a written request as some of the reasons for the boycott decision.

He also alleged that there was selective media coverage of the Andhra Pradesh assembly session.

“They did not even consider our demands and our written request was not even read. So, we boycotted and came out. Until this session ends, we have decided not to attend the assembly and council,” said Naidu, addressing a press conference.

Advertisment

The assembly sessions will end on Wednesday, September 27.

According to the opposition party leader, for just 28 TDP members, 200 marshals were deployed in the house, who allegedly blocked their view and kept them in the dark on the goings on there.

Further, he alleged that only Sakshi TV reporters were allowed into the house, who selectively covered the session, publicising more of the ruling party members and less of TDP leaders, especially when Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna whistled.

Advertisment

Naidu alleged that the Speaker was behaving in a dictatorial manner.

TDP leaders adopted a democratic approach and used their cell phones to relay the happenings in the House to debunk the selective coverage, he added.

Considering all these developments and the suspension of TDP MLAs Naidu and B Ashok, the opposition party leader said they have decided to boycott the rest of the sessions of both houses.

Advertisment

Besides these suspensions, TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu were also suspended.

Meanwhile, during a discussion in the assembly on skill training in the erstwhile TDP government, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath informed the house that training courses with a duration of three weeks were completed within five days.

He alleged that the TDP government had played with the future of students and fooled the state under the guise of skill training, an alleged scam which is rocking the state now. PTI STH ANE