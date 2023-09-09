TDP cadres stage protests in Telangana against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) TDP cadres in Telangana on Saturday held protests at various places in the state against the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. Alleging that the police case against Naidu was politically motivated, TDP leaders and workers protested at different places in the state, including Hyderabad, Miryalguda, Wanaparthy, Ghatkesar and in Sircilla district, TDP said in a release.

Former TDP MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, who alleged that the arrest of Naidu was a political vendetta by the YSR Congress government, said intellectuals and all those who believe in democracy should condemn the arrest of the TDP chief.

Naidu was arrested at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh today in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. PTI SJR SJR KH