TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to embark on statewide tour to expose Andhra Pradesh govt under Jagan

Amaravati, Jul 28 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said he will embark on a statewide tour from next week to expose the "damage" caused by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to projects in Andhra Pradesh.

He said bringing awareness to the public on the need for progress and development will be part of his tour.

"I am undertaking the statewide tour from next week with the sole aim of bringing awareness among the public on the need for progress and development. I will visit all the projects and explain to the people the damage caused by Jagan and his government," said Naidu addressing a press conference in the state capital.

According to the principal opposition leader, Reddy is a curse for the Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project, which he dubbed as the lifeline of the state.

He alleged that due to the inefficiency and reverse tendering policies, the Chief Minister has completely destroyed the project.

The former chief minister ridiculed that Reddy's reverse tendering has totally reversed the state as well as the project.

Though Reddy spoke highly of the project's evacuees, he alleged that the Chief Minister has deceived them after coming to power. Contrasting the actions with that of his previous TDP government, he said under his rule, Rs 11,537 crore was spent on the project while the incumbent political dispensation has spent only Rs 4,611 crore. PTI STH HDA