TDP chief Chandrababu reaches Hyderabad, expected to undergo treatment

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached Hyderabad on Wednesday, where he is expected to undergo medical treatment, party sources said.

Naidu left his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli in Guntur district at 3 PM and arrived at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 5 PM.

On reaching Hyderabad, the former chief minister went by road to his Jubilee Hill residence amid much fanfare from his admirers in the neighbouring state.

According to TDP sources, Naidu is expected to undergo medical treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, the opposition leader walked out of the Rajamahendravaram central prison after 53 days in jail, following the Andhra Pradesh High Court granting him a temporary bail on medical grounds in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case. PTI STH GDK KH