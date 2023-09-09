TDP chief reaches CID office in Vijayawada after 9-hour road journey

Vijayawada, Sep 9 (PTI) Following a 9-hour road journey from Nandyala, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu reached the CID office at Kunchanapalli in Vijayawada around 5.30 PM on Saturday.

Advertisment

After the official procedures at the CID office, Naidu is expected to be produced in a court in a few hours’ time.

During his transit, TDP supporters thronged the roadways at several places to raise slogans and also tried to block the passage of the convoy. However, they were cleared by the police.

"We offered him (Naidu) a chopper (to bring him to Vijayawada) but he refused and wanted to travel by road," AP CID chief Sanjay told reporters earlier during the day.

Advertisment

He said the department took care of everything keeping Naidu’s age and his official position.

Naidu is under Z-Plus category protection.

"We have deployed bandobust along the route to (CID office), court and hospital, including two to three layers of perimetre security. We also set up barricades and access control with about 600 police officials," Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Ratan Tata told PTI about security arrangements in the city.

Advertisment

He noted that the beefed up security could last for sometime but did not give a timeline.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena, an opposition party in the southern state and BJP’s local ally alleged that the state police have written a letter to the Gannavaram Airport director to deny permission to a special flight arranged for their party president Pawan Kalyan to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

A party official shared a letter with reporters, purportedly written by Krishna district superintendent of police P Joshua to the airport director.

"To avoid law and order issues and ensure public peace and tranquility, and to avoid inconvenience to other passengers in the airport, it is requested to deny permission for the landing of the above flight," said Joshua, sharing the flight number VT – PSB, according to the letter shared by the party. PTI GDK STH KH