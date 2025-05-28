TDP elects Chandrababu Naidu as party president for next two years

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 28 (PTI) TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been elected as the president of the party for the next two years.

TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah announced the result of the election on the second day of the three-day Mahanadu, the party's annual conclave here and later administered the oath of office to Naidu amid cheers.

"Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been elected as the national president of TDP for the next two years," said Ramaiah, addressing the massive gathering.

Ramaiah noted that an election office was set up for this poll and about 600 party leaders came forward to support the election of Naidu as the national president. PTI STH GDK KH