TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 8 (PTI) The former TDP government had executed Polavaram Project works at a faster pace than the current YSRCP government, N Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

With the cooperation of national-level engineering and IIT experts, 72 per cent of the project was completed during the TDP regime, he claimed.

“However, this government did not properly spend even the funds allotted by the Centre for the project…For the personal gain of the ruling dispensation, the project height has been confined to only 41.15 metres,” Naidu alleged in a press release.

Naidu is on a 2,500 km tour called ‘Yudha Bheri’ from Nandikotkur to Pathapatnam, aimed at exposing the YSRCP government’s alleged failure in completing irrigation projects.

Advertisment

He charged that justice is not being done to Polavaram project evacuees. He said Central government funds are not being distributed to them.

The opposition leader claimed that Union ministers and the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) have been pulling up the state government over several matters concerning the project.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has allegedly expressed his inability to complete the project, and that the CM is using the pretext of lack of funds for the project's maintenance while at the same time allocating thousands of crores of rupees worth contracts to a cabinet colleague.

Naidu declared that his sole aim is to save the state and that he is not scared of alleged threats.

PTI STH ANE