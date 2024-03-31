TDP favours poor while YSRCP supports landlords: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 31 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said his party always favours the poor while the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh supports feudalism and landlords.

The former chief minister, who is campaigning in the Rayalaseema region as part of his Prajagalam tour promised that he will conduct a caste census as per law and allocate funds for communities on the basis of the ratio of various castes.

He also assured the people of Rayalaseema that irrigation will be given the highest priority by the 'coming' NDA government in the state and all pending projects will be completed to transform the region.

"I am promising that migrations will be completely checked by supplying irrigation water to every acre in Rayalaseema," Naidu said at a public meeting at Yemmiganuru in Kurnool district.

According to the opposition leader, the erstwhile TDP regime had spent a total of Rs 12,000 crore on projects in Rayalaseema and claimed the current YSRCP government had spent only Rs 2,000 crore.

Further, he promised to make every effort to include Kuruba and Budaga Jangams in the Scheduled Caste list and Boyas in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Promising to establish a textile park at Yemmiganuru, Naidu highlighted that Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to supply even drinking water to this region and wondered as to how the CM could seek votes from the people.

Naidu said youth were pinning hopes on the TDP for a better future and asserted it will always stand by the youth, poor and the downtrodden sections of society.

Stating that the revised welfare pensions will be paid at the doorsteps of beneficiaries on the first of every month without any restrictions, Naidu said a five-year sub-plan will be formulated for Backward Classes with an allocation of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the TDP chief wrote two letters to the Chief Electoral Officer and the chief secretary of the state to make immediate alternative arrangements for welfare pension disbursals as the Election Commission has barred village and ward volunteers from such duties.

Later, Naidu visited Markapuram in Prakasam district and called on the people to trounce YSRCP at the hustings.

He also promised to upgrade Markapuram as district headquarters.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH SS