TDP govt focussed on uplifting underprivileged, inspired by Jagjivan Ram: Andhra CM Naidu

Muppalla (Andhra Pradesh), April 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the TDP-led government is focused on uplifting the underprivileged sections, drawing inspiration from the late Jagjivan Ram, a champion of social justice.

Addressing a public meeting at Muppalla village in NTR district, the CM said Jagjivan Ram, who was born on April 5, 1908, dedicated his life to fighting against social inequalities.

“TDP-led government is working towards the upliftment of oppressed sections with the inspiration of Jagjivan Ram,” he said.

Naidu said he has been an ‘eye witness’ to the untouchability and inequalities faced by Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the society and emphasised his role in SC sub-categorisation.

Further, the TDP supremo pointed out that the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) programme has been launched to eradicate poverty.

Additionally, he said his government aims to transform the southern state into an economic powerhouse through its SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision.

The target is to achieve a per capita income of Rs 55 lakh by 2047, said Naidu, adding that it has already risen from Rs 2.66 lakh in 2023-24 to Rs 2.98 lakh in 2024-25. PTI STH ROH