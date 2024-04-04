TDP has no representation in Rajya Sabha after lone member Ravindra Kumar's retires

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 4 (PTI) For the first time in its over four decades of existence, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) finds itself without any representation in the Rajya Sabha as its lone member, K Ravindra Kumar retired on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The vacuum may continue until 2026, when three of the incumbent members in the upper house retire and new members are elected from the state.

YSR Congress party nominees YV Subba Reddy, Golla Babu Rao and Meda Raghunath Reddy were elected to the upper house unopposed in February this year, making the ruling party the fourth largest party with 11 members.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to the new members on Thursday in the national capital.

Advertisment

Four of the TDP members—YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, and G Mohan Rao—joined the BJP soon after the 2019 Assembly polls, which shifted the power balance towards the YSRCP in the state and the NDA at the Centre.

"I retired yesterday. The term of the new members will start today. This is the first time that the TDP does not have representation in the Rajya Sabha. I was the lone representative during the past four years. Democracy is a numbers game," Ravindra Kumar told PTI.

Founded by the charismatic leader Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in 1982, the party quickly rose to prominence, capturing the imagination of the Telugu-speaking populace and over the years, the party has been a significant player in state and central politics. PTI GDK SS