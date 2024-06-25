TDP issues whip to party's 16 Lok Sabha MPs to vote for Om Birla in Speaker election

Amaravati/New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday issued a whip to its 16 Lok Sabha members to vote for NDA's Om Birla in Wednesday's Speaker election.

In a three-line whip, TDP's Amalapuram MP Harish Balayogi directed all the MPs to assemble at room number 111–B by 10:30 am on Wednesday.

"Harish Balayogi, whip of the Telugu Desam Party has issued a three-line whip to all TDP Members of Parliament, mandating their presence and vote for the NDA candidate, Om Birla, in the upcoming Speaker election scheduled for June 26, 2024," said a TDP press note on Tuesday.

TDP is part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh, along with BJP and Janasena.

The alliance won 21 Lok Sabha seats, which include 16 by TDP, two by Janasena and three by BJP and also swept the Assembly elections with a landslide victory. PTI STH GDK SS