Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in 22 Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP is leading in 20 while its NDA partner Janasena in two seats.

Rajahmundry Rural Assembly candidate G Butchayya Chowdary is ahead of his YSRCP rival and Minister C Srinivas.

As per the Election Commission website, TDP and BJP are leading in two seats each.

Andhra Pradesh went to polls on May 13 for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.