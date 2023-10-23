TDP, Janasena will announce joint manifesto on Nov 1: Nara Lokesh

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 23 (PTI) TDP and Janasena will announce a joint manifesto on November 1 and begin the campaign for the next elections, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh said on Monday.

He made the announcement following the first joint action committee meeting between the two parties at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

"We will announce our joint plan of action on November 1, along with the manifesto and commence door-to-door campaigning," Lokesh said, addressing reporters.

He said that the TDP and Janasena leaders took three resolutions, which include opposing the alleged illegal arrest of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, protecting the people from the "atrocious" rule of YSRCP and joining forces for the development of the state.

Lokesh exuded confidence that the combination of TDP and Janasena will come to power in the next assembly polls.

Likewise, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said that the two parties are like a "vaccine" to rid Andhra Pradesh from the virus of YSRCP rule.

According to the actor-politician, Naidu has been arrested for no reason and is being denied bail on technical grounds.

He said the two parties symbolically met in Rajamahendravaram to send a message of support to the former chief minister who is currently incarcerated in the local central prison for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

Further, Kalyan said that TDP and Janasena leaders intensely brainstormed on how to go forward with respect to the next elections, adding that their programmes will be under three phases.

Kalyan said more clarity on their joint electoral strategy will emerge in another 10 days. PTI STH ANE