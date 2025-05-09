TDP launches ‘Vande Mataram’ campaign to foster national unity

Amaravati, May 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday launched the Telugu Desam Party’s digital campaign titled ‘Vande Mataram’ to promote national unity and boost soldiers' morale amid the military conflict with Pakistan.

The party urged citizens to change their display pictures on social media to ‘Vande Mataram’ as a symbolic act of solidarity with the armed forces defending the nation, according to an official press release.

"When forces outside try to weaken India’s unity, it’s time for all of us to rise above differences. Let’s echo Vande Mataram," said Lokesh in the press release.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister of State (MoS) for Rural Development and Communications P Chandrasekhar joined the campaign on social media platforms, along with several other TDP leaders.

The party stated that the campaign sends a strong message of uniting the nation under one patriotic slogan.

Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has called for prayers at various temples, urging citizens to offer support for the armed forces during the ongoing conflict.

Kalyan appealed to the public to pray for divine strength for the army and Prime Minister Modi.

Special prayers will be held in the coming days at multiple temples across India.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat employees organised a solidarity rally in support of Operation Sindoor, showing their backing for the nation’s defence efforts and unity. PTI MS STH SSK SSK ROH