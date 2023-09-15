TDP launches website to disseminate 'actual facts' on skill development scam

Amaravati, Sep 15 (PTI) At a time when the Skill Development Corporation scam and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest have taken centrestage in Andhra Pradesh, the opposition party on Friday launched a website, apskilldevelopmenttruth.com, to disseminate what it claims are the "actual facts" in the case.

TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu launched the portal and asserted that the details of what Naidu did for the future of the state will be available in it.

“One can easily understand how Chandrababu perfectly designed the project to take the youth to greater heights,” he said, while launching the website.

He said the party will put forth the facts of this case before people on a daily basis, and claimed that there was no corruption in this case at all.

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government.

He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison. PTI STH ANE