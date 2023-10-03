TDP leader arrested for alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 3 (PTI) Senior TDP leader B Satyanarayana Murthy was arrested for making alleged derogatory remarks against Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R K Roja, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Murthy (68) was arrested on Monday night at Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district.

“Murthy was picked up around 7:45 pm on Monday and brought to Guntur last night itself. We will produce him in the Court,” Guntur West sub-divisional police officer Uma Maheshwar Reddy told PTI.

The former minister was arrested under various provisions such as IPC Section 153 A, 354 A, 503, 504 and others for making the comments. PTI STH ROH