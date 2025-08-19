TDP leader backs C P Radhakrishnan for Vice-President post

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday met C P Radhakrishnan, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for Vice-Presidential election, and extended his support.

Lokesh, who was accompanied by party leaders and MPs, lauded Radhakrishnan's extensive administrative experience as governor of multiple states, an official statement said.

He expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan's "discipline, perseverance and service-oriented leadership will inspire the younger generations and benefit the nation in the years ahead." Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Maharashtra, is the NDA's nominee for the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9. The deadline for filing nominations is August 21. PTI LUX RUK RUK