TDP leader C Ayyannapatrudu likely to be elected Speaker of AP assembly

Amaravati, June 19 (PTI) Senior TDP leader and Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, said a party source on Wednesday.

The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to be convened for two days on June 21 and 22, after the TDP-led coalition came to power in the state.

“Ayyannapatrudu is likely to be elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly,” the source told PTI, adding that it is yet to be announced officially.

During the two-day Assembly session on Friday and Saturday, MLAs are expected to take oath, along with the election of the deputy speaker.

Senior TDP leader G Butchaiah Chowdary is expected to officiate the first session as the pro-tem speaker. PTI STH ROH