TDP leader Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s 2021 arrest comes to fore in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jun 11 (PTI) TDP leader K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s 2021 arrest case has come to the fore in Andhra Pradesh after he lodged a complaint against outgoing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and select officials over it.

On Monday, Raju lodged a complaint with the Guntur superintendent of police over the three-year-old incident, accusing Reddy and some senior officials of plotting a criminal conspiracy against him.

Raju, 62, alleged in his complaint that senior IPS officers P V Sunil Kumar and P Sitaramanjaneyulu, police officer R Vijaya Paul and government doctor G Prabhavathi were part of that conspiracy.

He was arrested in 2021 in the thick of the Covid-19 second wave.

According to Raju, he was tortured in custody and an attempt was made to murder him.

"A false case was registered against me by the CB-CID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process, I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night," Raju said in the complaint.

Alleging that though he underwent an open-heart surgery "some weeks" before his arrest, Raju claimed that he was abused and threatened to be killed for "criticising the chief minister (Jagan)".

“I was arrested without due process, including the absence of a medical examination or adherence to proper legal procedures…I was kept in the CBCID office, Guntur from 9.30 pm onwards (May 14, 2021). I was not given my medicine despite having had an open-heart bypass surgery,” he alleged.

Further, Raju alleged that when the magistrate had sent him to Guntur Government General Hospital, the then superintendent of the hospital, G Prabhavathi, had colluded with Sunil Kumar to create falsified medical reports that no injuries were inflicted on his body.

“Due to police brutality, I was shifted from Guntur to Secunderabad Army Hospital by the orders of the Supreme Court and thereafter I was granted bail by the Supreme Court,” said Raju.

The bail came a week later. Raju was the ruling YSRCP’s Member of Parliament from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Among other allegations, he demanded that a case be registered against all the accused persons, saying that "these criminal offences must be addressed promptly and justice be done".

Raju recently won from the Undi assembly constituency in West Godavari district on a TDP ticket.

