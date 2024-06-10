TDP leader Ramakrishna Raju lodges complaint against outgoing CM Jagan, some officials

Amaravati, Jun 10 (PTI) TDP leader K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Monday lodged a complaint with the Guntur superintendent of police over a three-year-old incident, accusing outgoing Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and some senior officials of hatching a criminal conspiracy against him.

He has also alleged that he was tortured in custody and an attempt was made to kill him. Referring to his 2021 arrest amid the thick of the Covid second wave from Hyderabad, Raju, 62, in his complaint alleged that senior IPS officers P V Sunil Kumar and P Sitaramanjaneyulu, police officer R Vijaya Paul and government doctor G Prabhavathi were involved.

"A false case was registered against me by the CBCID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process…I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night," Raju said in the complaint.

Claiming that though he underwent an open heart surgery "some weeks" before his arrest, Raju alleged that he was abused and threatened to be killed for "criticising the chief minister (Jagan)".

However, a week later, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Raju, who was an MP from the Narasapuram then.

Among other allegations, he demanded that a case be registered against all the accused persons, calling that "these criminal offences must be addressed promptly and justice be done".

Raju recently won from the Undi assembly constituency in West Godavari district on a TDP ticket. PTI STH ANB ANB