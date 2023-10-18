TDP leaders express concern over Chandrababu Naidu's health

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 18 (PTI) TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's family members and party leaders met him at the central prison here on Wednesday and raised concerns over his health.

Naidu is under judicial remand for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

The former chief minister's wife Bhuvaneshwari, son Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani met the TDP chief in prison. They were accompanied by party leaders Chinarajappa, Rammohan Naidu, Butchaiah Chaudhary, Kala Venkatarao and others.

Later, speaking to reporters, the TDP leaders said they were worried about Naidu's health.

"It seems to us that he is not getting any relief from the medicines given to him. We have asked for medical tests and doctor's instructions in writing from prison authorities. Bhuvaneshwari has also written a letter in this regard. If the copy is given to us, we will get an understanding of his (Naidu's) health. The TDP chief has a team of doctors in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. If the reports are sent to them, they will be able to offer better medical advice," they said.

Meanwhile, Bhuvaneshwari condemned the detention of former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra.

"This is the law? Where is the justice? The attitude adopted by the YSRCP government towards Kollu Ravindra hurt me a lot. If you look at this incident, you can understand why Chandrababu Naidu used to express concern that the systems are being weakened," she said and asked the senior officials not to link family affairs, personal rights and traditions with politics.

"Stopping a former minister from even going to the death anniversary ceremony of his mother. Can it happen anywhere else in the country?" she asked.

The detention of TDP leaders and activists by the Andhra police is deeply distressing, she said.

Ravindra was detained by police on Monday to prevent him from going to Rajahmundry to take part in a protest condemning Naidu's arrest. PTI COR KH SS