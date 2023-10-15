TDP leaders, supporters stage novel protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

Amaravati, Oct 15 (PTI) TDP leaders and supporters across Andhra Pradesh tied their hands for five minutes on Sunday to protest the arrest of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, his wife Brahmani Nara and N Bhuvaneswari, wife of Naidu participated in this novel protest - by having their hands shackled - to denounce the former chief minister's arrest.

They staged the protest between 7 pm and 7:05 pm. Bhuvaneswari took part along with several women at Vidyanagar in Rajamahendravaram while Lokesh and Brahmani protested in Hyderabad, Lokesh posted on 'X.' The protesters raised slogans such as "I am with Babu." Naidu is in judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. PTI STH SS