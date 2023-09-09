TDP leaders write to Prez, PM, Home Minister to intervene in Naidu’s 'illegal' arrest

Amaravati, Sep 9 (PTI) Senior TDP leaders on Saturday sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the 'illegal' arrest of former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh police in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

Srikakulam Member of Parliament Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu termed the arrest of Naidu as 'illegal' and 'undemocratic.' In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP said, “Naidu, the former CM of AP, having a clean and unblemished political career spanning over 45 years…was illegally arrested…in an undemocratic manner.” He addressed a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to take prompt action.

Kinjarapu also shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the timing of the former CM’s arrest. He noted that it raises suspicion and concerns over the legality and fairness of the process.

In his letter to Shah, Vijayawada Lok Sabha member Kesineni Srinivas called Naidu’s arrest as 'illegal' and observed that the timing of the police action raises serious doubts.

Srinivas requested the Home Minister to intervene to ensure a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation.

He wrote to President Murmu and appealed for swift action to address the matter and uphold democratic values.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s brother-in-law, Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna called the arrest of Naidu an 'atrocious act.' He alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently in London, was resorting to vengeful attitude instead of focusing on the welfare of the people. PTI STH GDK ROH