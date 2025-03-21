TDP-led govt in Andhra owes Rs 30,000 cr in dues to employees: YSRCP

Amaravati, March 21 (PTI) YSRCP leader N Chandrasekhar Reddy on Friday alleged that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh owes Rs 30,000 crore in pending dues to employees.

He accused the state government of "reneging" on its pre-election promises.

"The government scrapped the previous YSRCP administration’s Pay Revision Commission (PRC) without forming a new one. It has also neglected Interim Relief (IR), Dearness Allowance (DA), and timely salary and pension payments," Chandrasekhar Reddy said in a press release.

According to him, unpaid premiums have rendered health cards non-functional, while job promises remain unfulfilled, raising concerns about the government's commitment.

Despite being in power for 10 months, the government has not implemented the 30 percent IR or regularized contract employees, he said, demanding immediate action.

He further alleged that the government has "failed to review the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS), leaving three lakh employees in limbo." The opposition leader noted that protests would continue over unmet demands, delayed salaries, "stalled teacher recruitment", and vacant posts.

The YSRCP has sought immediate action on employee-related issues, warning that continued anti-employee policies would provoke strong reactions from the workforce, he said.

Additionally, Chandrasekhar Reddy accused the ruling dispensation of weakening the village and ward secretariat system introduced by former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, allegedly leaving 21,000 posts vacant.