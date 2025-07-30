TDP-led govt tarnishing Andhra’s image, alleges YSRCP leader

Amaravati, Jul 30 (PTI) YSRCP leader Talari Rangaiah on Wednesday accused the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh of "tarnishing the state's image" by allegedly extorting industrialists, including a leading automobile manufacturer in Rayalaseema.

The former MP claimed that leaders of the ruling alliance were demanding contracts, commissions, and jobs, which he said could lead to factory closures and the relocation of industries.

"The coalition government is tarnishing Andhra Pradesh’s industrial and social fabric," claimed a YSRCP press release quoting Rangaiah.

"Instead of visionary governance promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, what we see is extortion and mismanagement," he alleged.

Rangaiah accused the government of "plundering" the state's natural resources such as sand, quartz, and liquor, and of stifling avenues of wealth creation.

He further alleged that welfare schemes were being "manipulated to benefit party loyalists, in violation of the principle of impartiality." According to him, the number of welfare pension beneficiaries is "steadily declining", while field assistants, animators, and contractors are being retrenched—contradicting the government's promises of job creation.

Rangaiah drew a comparison with the previous YSRCP government, saying the former administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured "transparent and corruption-free delivery of welfare schemes" through direct benefit transfers.

This corrupt governance threatens industries and impoverishes citizens, he alleged, calling for immediate corrective measures "to protect Andhra Pradesh’s economic and social future." There was no immediate response from the TDP. PTI STH SSK