TDP-led govt will take responsibility for transforming Andhra as top state: CM

Tanuku (Andhra Pradesh), March 15 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that his government in Andhra Pradesh will take the responsibility of transforming Andhra Pradesh into the top state of the country over the next 23 years.

Addressing a village meeting, the Chief Minister said, "It is the onus of the TDP government to make Andhra Pradesh number one in the country in the next 23 years. We will lay the foundation and take up programmes carefully," said Naidu.

The CM asserted that the government will take forward the state with development, welfare and good governance.

However, he claimed that the state is reeling under a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore due to the alleged misgovernance of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led erstwhile YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

Cumbered by this debt load, the TDP supremo observed, the state has to service its interest, clear the principal, earn revenues and solve people's difficulties.

Naidu said that people had voted other parties to power thinking they would do good but the state could have scaled heights had he been voted back to power in 2004 and 2019.