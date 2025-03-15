TDP-led govt will take responsibility for transforming Andhra as top state: CM Naidu

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), March 15 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the TDP-led government will take responsibility for transforming Andhra Pradesh into the top state in the country over the next 23 years.

Addressing a village meeting on cleanliness in Tanuku, the CM said, "It is the responsibility of the TDP government to make Andhra Pradesh number one in the country over the next 23 years. We will lay the foundation and implement programs carefully." He asserted that his government would drive the state's progress through development, welfare, and good governance.

However, he claimed that Andhra Pradesh is burdened with a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore due to the alleged misgovernance of the previous YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024.

Weighed down by this debt, the TDP supremo noted that the state must service interest payments, clear the principal, generate revenue, and address people's concerns.

Naidu stated that people had voted for other parties, hoping for better governance, but asserted that the state could have "scaled greater heights" had he been elected in 2004 and 2019.

Furthermore, he announced that the government would launch the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme in May, offering Rs 15,000 annually per school-going child.

Talliki Vandanam is an election promise of the NDA alliance government under its "Super Six" set of poll promises.

According to the CM, Andhra Pradesh is providing insurance to middle-class families—an initiative he claimed no other state in the country offers—alongside various welfare schemes.

Urging people to support cleanliness and environmental protection, Naidu pledged to take care of municipal workers engaged in sanitation efforts.

Starting October 2, the CM said he would conduct surprise inspections with just two to three hours notice, implying that MLAs must be prepared to work overtime.

Of the 85 lakh metric tonnes of garbage accumulated on roads across the state, he said 51 lakh metric tonnes have been cleared so far, promising to remove the remainder by October 2.

Additionally, Naidu said 30 MW waste-to-energy plants are being established in Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

He also assured that all polluted water sources would be cleaned by 2027 to make them suitable for agricultural use, among other initiatives.