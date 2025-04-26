TDP-led govt will uplift fisherfolks, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Budagatlapalem (Andhra Pradesh), April 26 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the TDP-led government is committed to improving the lives of fishermen.

The Chief Minister noted that he had personally come to Budagatlapalem to listen to the fishermen’s grievances and understand their needs firsthand.

“We will improve the lives of fishermen. I came here personally to understand your problems,” said Naidu, addressing a public meeting.

After listening to the woes of the fishers, the CM emphasised that establishing a fishing harbour would not only make fishing easier but also significantly reduce dangers faced by them.

Polesh and Ramalakshmi, a fishing couple, complained to the TDP supremo that around 600 families in the village depend entirely on fishing for livelihood and during rough sea conditions boats often capsize.

Launching 'Matsyakarula Sevalo' (in the service of fishermen) programme, the CM said Rs 20,000 will be provided as financial assistance during the fishing ban period.

Additionally, to support children's education, he announced that starting next month, under the Talli Ki Vandanam scheme, each student would receive Rs 15,000 and assured that the construction of the fishing harbour would be completed soon.

Besides the harbour, Naidu promised to set up an ice factory to create additional opportunities for fishermen.

He noted that fishermen have always stood by the TDP and special programmes are being designed specifically for their welfare. PTI STH ROH