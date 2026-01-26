TDP-led NDA govt pushed Andhra into 'extreme corruption': YSRCP

Amaravati, Jan 26 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday accused the TDP-led NDA government of pushing Andhra Pradesh into "extreme levels of corruption, land grabbing and atrocities" before completing two years in power, and triggering "intense public anger".

He also criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of allegedly undermining the Constitution and violating laws, suppressing civil rights, weakening institutions and curbing media freedom.

"Even before completing two years, the coalition government had pushed the state into extreme levels of corruption, land grabbing and atrocities, triggering intense public anger," Satyanarayan said during Republic Day celebrations at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

Claiming that the government had completely failed to protect law and order, he alleged that some police officials were harassing innocent citizens with false cases.

The YSRCP leader noted that inspired by YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the opposition party continues to fight for the poor and all sections of society.

According to Satyanarayana, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's five-year regime between 2019 and 2024 had set a "national benchmark by implementing every manifesto promise", but alleged that the NDA alliance government was dismantling welfare and development systems.

Calling upon YSRCP cadres to work with renewed determination to end the alleged "anarchic rule", the former minister emphasised that Reddy should be restored as the chief minister for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.