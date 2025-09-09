TDP-led NDA govt to host ‘Super Six Success’ rally in Anantapur on Sep 10

Amaravati, Sep 9 (PTI) The TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh will hold a ‘Super Six Success’ public meeting at Indraprastanagar in Anantapur district on September 10 to highlight its achievements over the past 15 months.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, BJP leader PVN Madhav, and others are expected to address the meeting, which the government says will highlight its 'people-friendly governance'.

“The coalition government parties in the state are going to celebrate the success of the Super Six programme by organising a public meeting at Anantapur Indraprastanagar on September 10,” the TDP press release said.

It claimed the NDA government had “overcome the financial crisis caused by the erstwhile YSRCP regime” while pursuing welfare and development, and had also attracted major investments.

The release said Andhra Pradesh attracted Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investments under Naidu’s rule, raised old-age pensions with an outlay of Rs 45,000 crore, and distributed three free LPG cylinders annually under the 'Deepam 2' scheme.

Under 'Talliki Vandanam', Rs 13,000 crore was credited to 67 lakh students, while farmers received Rs 7,000 each as investment support at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore. For women, the 'Stree Shakti' scheme enabled free bus travel, costing Rs 2,000 crore annually.

On employment, the government said 16,347 teacher posts were being filled through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment drive.

The ruling coalition’s ‘Super Six’ promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid for every woman aged 19 to 59, 20 lakh jobs for youth or a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance, and free bus travel for women.

Other promises are Rs 15,000 annually for every school-going child under the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, three free gas cylinders per household under 'Deepam-2', and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance for every farmer under 'Annadata Sukhibhava'. PTI MS GDK SSK