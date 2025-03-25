TDP 'misusing parliament' to target YSRCP, allege party leaders

Amaravati, March 25 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader and Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and former minister P Venkataramaiah on Tuesday accused the ruling coalition of "misusing" Parliament to spread falsehood about the liquor scam while "failing" to secure central funds and address pending state issues.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that the state government had neglected its election promises, leaving all sections of people disappointed.

They further claimed that leaders of the ruling parties—TDP, BJP, and Janasena—were foisting false cases against YSRCP cadres and harassing them.

"Despite having 21 members in the Lok Sabha, the coalition MPs have failed to secure the state’s rightful funds, instead using the House to make baseless allegations against YSRCP leaders," Gurumoorthy and Venkatramaiah said at a press conference here.

The senior YSRCP leaders criticised TDP’s Narsaraopeta MP L Sri Krishna Devarayalu for raising the liquor scam issue in Parliament while ignoring allegations against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

They further alleged that TDP was attempting to "falsely implicate" YSRCP leaders P Ramachandra Reddy, Mithun Reddy, and others.

The YSRCP leaders claimed that when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in power, 43,000 belt shops (illegal liquor outlets) were shut down, and liquor sale hours were reduced.

They questioned who would offer or accept bribes under such circumstances, accusing TDP of spreading misinformation instead of addressing key issues like Polavaram and the Vizag Steel Plant. PTI COR STH SSK ROH