TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Andhra Pradesh assembly

Vijayawada, June 20 (PTI) TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary on Thursday took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Chowdary in a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.
“Nazeer administered oath to MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem speaker at a programme held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday,” said a press release from the Raj Bhavan.
Earlier, Chowdary also took oath as a member of the Legislative Assembly.
A host of ministers and officials attended the event.
Chowdary represents the Rajahmundry Rural constituency. PTI STH ROH