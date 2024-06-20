TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Andhra Pradesh assembly

Vijayawada, June 20 (PTI) TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary on Thursday took oath as the pro-tem speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Chowdary in a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

“Nazeer administered oath to MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary as Pro-tem speaker at a programme held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday,” said a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Chowdary also took oath as a member of the Legislative Assembly.

A host of ministers and officials attended the event.

Chowdary represents the Rajahmundry Rural constituency. PTI STH ROH