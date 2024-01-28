TDP MP Galla Jayadev announces taking break from politics

Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) TDP leader Galla Jayadev on Sunday announced that he will take a break from politics and decided not to contest in the upcoming Parliament elections.

Jayadev is presently a Lok Sabha member from Guntur constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Thanking the people of his constituency, Jayadev said he will, however, continue to serve and contribute to the country's growth as it is his guiding factor, both personally and professionally.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to not contest in the upcoming 2024 general elections. I will be taking a break from politics to focus on diversifying (my) business, which is at a crucial stage of leading the world in the transition to a more sustainable future," the TPD Parliamentary Party leader said in a social media post.

Addressing a press conference, Jayadev said that he was questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate with regard to certain issues after he raised them in Parliament.

Jayadev is Chairman and Managing Director of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited and a two-time MP. PTI GDK KH