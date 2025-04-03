TDP MP seeks commerce minister's intervention in high tariff by US on seafood exports

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna on Thursday urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to look into the issue of imposition of high tariffs by the US on India which will affect over eight lakh farmers in the seafood sector of Andhra Pradesh.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Krishna said while the US has imposed a tariff of 26 per cent on seafood in India, it has levied 10 per cent tariff on Ecuador which competes in the sector.

He said 3.5 billion dollars of exports of seafood take place every year from Andhra Pradesh.

"Eight lakh farmers benefit directly or indirectly from the sector. Last night, when we were burning midnight oil, among the tariffs that have been imposed upon India by the US, 26 pc tariff has been imposed on seafood whereas the competing country Ecuador which competes in the sector has only been levied 10 per cent," he said.

"We have the confidence in the prime minister that he will be able to help this sector... I request the commerce sector to look at this very seriously because it is a very important sector for Andhra Pradesh and eight lakh farmers are involved in this and the economy is also intertwined," he added. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS