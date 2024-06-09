TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani, BJP’s Varma from Andhra likely to be inducted in Union Cabinet

Amaravati, Jun 9 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party Lok Sabha members from Andhra Pradesh, K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that would be sworn in on Sunday.

According to a post on 'X' by former TDP MP Galla Jayadev, Naidu, Srikakula Lok Sabha member will get a Cabinet minister post, while Pemmasani, Guntur MP, would get a minister of state berth.

"Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role!," Jaydev said in the post.

Naidu is a three-time Lok Sabha member, while Pemmasani, considered to be the richest MP, was elected to the House for the first time.

With 16 Lok Sabha members in its kitty, the TDP’s support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre becomes crucial.

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh collectively won the lion's share of 21 seats out of 25.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BJP sources indicated that the party’s Narsapuram Lok Sabha member B Srinivasa Varma is also likely to be inducted into the Cabinet as minister of state.

He trounced YSR Congress party's G Umabala by a margin of 2.76 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls.