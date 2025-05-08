TDP MP's sister among six killed in Uttarakhand chopper crash

Amaravati, May 8 (PTI) TDP Lok Sabha member G Lakshminarayana's sister was among the six killed in a chopper crash in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Her husband managed to survive.

Lakshminarayana told PTI: "Yes, my sister Vedavati (48) was there (in the ill-fated chopper). Brother-in-law Bhaskar escaped narrowly. She passed away." A helicopter on way to the Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district at around 8.45 am, killing six persons, including the pilot, officials said.

The Anantapur MP said Bhaskar went into a state of shock and was not able to speak much.

He said his brother-in-law is now responding to treatment in a local hospital in Rishikesh.

According to the TDP MP, his relatives were on the Chardham yatra pilgrimage and were proceeding to Gangotri when the mishap occurred.

After covering Dehradun and Rishikesh, he said they were headed to Gangotri in a helicopter on Thursday around 8 am, which later ended up in the disaster. PTI STH KH