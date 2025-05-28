TDP pays homage to founder NTR on 102nd birth anniversary at Mahanadu

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 28 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) paid rich tributes to its founder NT Rama Rao (NTR) on Wednesday, the second day of Mahanadu (annual conclave) here, on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary.

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid floral tributes to a life size statue of NTR on the stage of Mahanadu conclave, accompanied by several party leaders.

“I am offering a rich homage to anna (brother) NTR on his 102nd birth anniversary, who showcased the self-respect of Telugu people to the world and laid a new path for welfare,” said Naidu in a post on X, calling the founder a social reformer.

Further, he reminded that NTR gave a new definition to democracy by raising the slogan ‘society is a temple and people are my Gods’.

The CM noted that the party is working towards achieving NTR’s goal for an egalitarian society, among other targets. PTI STH ROH