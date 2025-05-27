TDP played key role in several decisions taken by governments at Centre: CM Naidu

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 27 (PTI) The TDP has played a crucial role in key decisions taken by successive central governments and is a trendsetter in welfare, reforms, and development, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday.

Addressing the party's annual conclave, TDP Mahanadu, Naidu said the party has faced numerous challenges over the past 43 years.

“Many people said the party was finished, but its flag has always flown high,” he added.

"TDP played a key role in many decisions taken by various central governments. What Andhra Pradesh thinks today, India thinks tomorrow—this has been proven several times," Naidu said.

He added that the party cadre suffered immensely during the previous YSRCP regime, and many TDP workers lost their lives.

Recognising their sacrifices, the party would honour and support them, he added.

"There are many political parties in the country, but TDP is the only one that has truly influenced people's lives," Naidu said, adding that the party remains one of the strongest in terms of organisational strength.

He further stated that the party completed its membership drive in just 45 days, enrolling one crore members.

Highlighting TDP’s advocacy for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Naidu recalled submitting a report on digital currency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during demonetisation in 2016.

"I requested him (Modi) only one thing: today, you are rescinding the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introducing a new Rs 2,000 note. If needed, rescind the Rs 500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 2,000 notes. Introduce digital currency—if there are any corrupt people, we can easily catch them," the chief minister said.

Calling the Kadapa Mahanadu historic, Naidu noted that the party won seven out of 10 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections and expressed confidence in winning all ten in future polls in the YSR stronghold.

He reiterated that TDP would continue to fight against corruption and uphold truth and transparency.

"TDP has waged unforgettable battles for the people, from the streets to the Assembly. Our courageous fight against the Obulapuram mining scam became a national sensation—not just a battle against illegal mining, but a stand for justice and people’s rights," he said.

Naidu also vowed that the NDA government is committed to accountability and would not spare those guilty of corruption.

"With decades of experience, strategic vision, and support from the Centre, we are building a strong foundation for a prosperous Andhra Pradesh," he said.

He asserted that under the coalition government, people have regained their freedom—freedom from fear, vendetta politics, and misgovernance.

Recalling TDP’s contributions since its founding in 1982, Naidu highlighted the abolition of the patel–patwari system, the introduction of Rs 2/kg rice, and the Rs 30/month welfare pension scheme—now raised to Rs 4,000—as well as efforts to tackle unemployment through IT job creation.

He said the TDP was the first party to bring Backward Classes (BCs) into the power structure four decades ago, prompting other parties to follow.

Naidu emphasised that the next 20 years would bring development surpassing the progress made in the 70-odd years since independence, thanks to technological advancements.

He pledged to complete the Polavaram project, channel Godavari water to Rayalaseema, reduce logistics costs, and make the state a hub for green energy and hydrogen.

Reiterating his vision for Swarna Andhra@-047, aligned with PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat initiative, Naidu said the goal is to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion.

In the next decade, he said, all aspirations and plans will be implemented to put the state on "auto-pilot mode" and elevate the Telugu community to global prominence.

Naidu also reiterated his Super Six poll promises, including Talliki Vandanam, which offers Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child, and 'Annadata Sukhibhava', which provides Rs 20,000 annually to each farmer.

He said 'Annadata Sukhibhava' would be implemented in three instalments, beginning with the Centre’s Rs 6,000 share.

He reaffirmed that free bus travel for women would be implemented from August 15.

Calling for stronger coordination between TDP and the government, Naidu urged the NDA partners—TDP, BJP, and Janasena—to work together and win together.

The three-day 'TDP Mahanadu', the annual conclave of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, began on Tuesday and will run until May 29. PTI STH GDK ROH