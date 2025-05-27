TDP played key role in several decisions taken by governments at Centre, says Chandrababu Naidu

Kadapa, May 27 (PTI) TDP has played a key role in several decisions taken by various governments at the Centre and the party is a trendsetter for welfare, reforms and development, said party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

Addressing his party conclave- TDP Mahanadu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said over the past 43 years, the TDP has faced numerous challenges. Many people said that the party was finished, but its flag has always flown high.

"TDP played a key role in many decisions taken by the central governments (at different times). What AP thinks today India thinks tomorrow, It has been proven several times,” the CM said.

He said the party cadre suffered a lot during the previous YSRCP regime and many TDP workers lost their lives.

There are several political parties in the country. But TDP is the only party which influenced people's lives, he further said.

“TDP is one of the strongest parties in the country when it comes to organisational strength,” he said.

Naidu said the party has completed a membership drive in just 45 days enrolling one crore members.

The three-day TDP Mahanadu, an annual conclave of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, kicked off on Tuesday here. It is scheduled from May 27 to 29.