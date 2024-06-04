TDP pledges to revive shelved Amaravati capital plan

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is set to oust the incumbent YSRC in Andhra Pradesh's state elections, on Tuesday vowed to reinstate Amaravati as the capital city, a plan that was shelved by the outgoing state government.

As of 8.30 pm, the Election Commission data showed TDP winning 102 seats and leading in 32 more in the 175-member assembly, indicating a landslide victory.

"Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh, there is no second thought about it. It will be developed," TDP's senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar told PTI.

The capital's location has been a point of contention since Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014. Hyderabad was made the common capital for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until June 2, 2024, under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

YSRC chief and outgoing Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's plan to establish three state capitals, moving away from Amaravati, faced legal challenges.

Ravindrakumar accused the YSRC government of stalling Amaravati's construction and other projects initiated by TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu.

He also alleged human rights violations by the YSRC.The election results suggest a strong endorsement of TDP's development agenda.