TDP re-elects Chandrababu Naidu as party president for another two years

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), May 28 (PTI) TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been reelected as the president of the party for the next two years, the party said on Wednesday.

TDP election committee chairman Varla Ramaiah announced the result of the election on the second day of the three-day Mahanadu, the party's annual conclave here and later administered the oath of office to Naidu amid cheers.

"Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been elected as the national president of TDP for the next two years," said Ramaiah, addressing the massive gathering.

Ramaiah noted that an election office was set up for this poll and about 600 party leaders came forward to support the election of Naidu as the national president.

Later, addressing the conclave, Naidu thanked the party leaders and cadres for continuously electing him as TDP president since 1995 and called it 'history'.

"This is history. Being the president of the party for these many years and to run it efficiently I have used all the power that God gave me to work," he said, vowing to uphold the faith reposed on him for another couple of years.

Hailing TDP's latest Mahanadu in Kadapa, Naidu termed it as unlike any other similar conclave held before.

Being held for the first time in Kadapa will effuse a symbolic message, considering that the Rayalaseema district is a bastion of the YSR family, where the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena made major political inroads during the 2024 polls with impressive victories.

Observing that meaningful deliberations were conducted on the first day of the conclave, including the unveiling of the six key resolutions, Naidu said an action plan has been charted out for the next 45 years.

"When you look at these two, I do not have any doubt that as long as Telugu people's history is there TDP will be there," said Naidu, adding that no other party has the power to put the Telugu community on top of the world than TDP.

Focusing on the Rayalaseema region, which is notorious for water scarcity, the CM promised that he would not let this part of the state become a desert.

Assuring to complete several irrigation projects in this region, the TDP supremo noted that if water could be channelled from the Polavaram Project to Banakacherla, then it will be history.

He promised to complete the Polavaram Project by June 2027 and dedicate it to the country, and also assured to complete other pending irrigation projects in the state.

Reacting to BRS party's concerns in Telangana over irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu highlighted that the neighbouring state need not worry as only excess water from the Godavari river will be utilised, which otherwise would drain into the sea.

According to the CM, he didn't object when Telangana was building a project over the Godavari river and asserted that Andhra Pradesh is the last state in this part of the country where land terminates and the sea begins thereafter.

Noting that there would be no loss for Telangana, he asserted that the neighbouring state could use Godavari river water and Andhra Pradesh excess waters.

As Rs 10 lakh crore worth investments are expected to come into the renewable energy space in the state, Naidu said Rayalaseema region will stand to emerge as a green energy hub.

Reiterating the 'promise' of not hiking power charges, Naidu said he is committed to it and blamed the erstwhile YSRCP government for the current rise in power tariffs under the TDP-led NDA government.

"They (previous YSRCP govt) raised power charges and went. That burden has fallen on the people now (under the NDA govt). They are criticising us for that. That is your fault but not mine," he reasoned, pointing out alleged irregularities between 2019 and 2024.

Naidu exhorted that he 'will not raise the tariff for power used after June 12, 2024 even by a paisa', especially at a time when there is widespread discontent over power charges.

Calling for the arrival of more industries into Rayalaseema, the CM assured that work on Kadapa steel plant will start in the next 10 days, with the potential to attract up to Rs 9,000 crore in investments under two phases of Rs 4,500 crore each for a 3 MTPA capacity plant on completion, which will create 3,000 jobs.

Emphasising the importance of tourism, Naidu called it the future, noting that a 100 ft statue of Sri Krishnadevaraya will be built at Gandikota in a year.

Appreciating the Centre for cooperating with the southern state, the CM said he strives to procure funds and projects whenever he goes to New Delhi, recalling that Rs 12,500 crore has been allocated for Polavaram Project and Rs 15,000 crore arranged for Amaravati, among others.

According to Naidu, Rs 1.2 lakh crore is being spent on national highways in the state, Rs 90,000 on railways and vowed to complete other roads works.

Promising to fulfil welfare schemes such as 'Talliki Vandanam' (Rs 15,000 per school going child per annum) and 'Annadata Sukhibava' (Rs 20,000 annual financial aid to farmers), Naidu hinted at a new timeframe for recruiting over 16,000 teachers under 'Mega DSC' (district selection committee), which could be around the reopening of schools.

Further, he promised to protect Waqf Board assets and complete the construction of Haj Houses in Kadapa and Amaravati, and underscored that the greenfield capital city of Amaravati is back on track. PTI STH GDK SA