TDP, rebel YSRCP MP approach EC alleging gross irregularities in preparation of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The TDP on Tuesday approached the Election Commission alleging that a "big fraud" is being committed in the preparation of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh at the behest of the ruling YSRCP and demanded a revision of the voters' list.

Advertisment

Rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju also approached the poll panel with a similar complaint.

Interestingly, both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation and the rebel MP reached the Election Commission's office here almost at the same time but submitted their memorandums separately.

After petitioning the poll panel, TDP leader Payyavula Kesav told reporters, "A big fraud is happening in the preparation of electoral rolls. The YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is coercing the district administration and the officers to listen to their dictum and remove the TDP voters (from the list)." "We came here to request the Election Commission to look into this gross violation and rectify them before giving a final shape to the voters' list,” he said.

Advertisment

"We have given a classic evidence in this matter," he added, without elaborating.

Kesav said that the TDP delegation, during its meeting with the poll panel officials, flagged as many as 17 violations in the preparation of the electoral rolls in the state and said, "We have requested for appointment of all India service officers as observers to the state of Andhra Pradesh, one officer for each district, for the preparation of electoral rolls." "The EC has responded positively. They said they will visit the state of Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission's office, rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju alleged gross irregularity in the preparation of electoral rolls and said he in his representation has “clearly highlighted the modus operandi as to how the names of the voters are being removed”.

Advertisment

"Though I am supposed to be from the ruling party, given the way things are going on, I felt annoyed and in view of the good democratic principles, I just met Senior Deputy Chief Election Commissioner (Nitesh Kumar) Vyas and submitted a representation,” he told reporters.

"And he said after elections in five states are over, we will pay a visit to Andhra Pradesh and get to know about the grievances directly from the public,” he said.

“I am very sure that they are going to take tough action against these kinds of wrongdoing,” he added.

Assembly elections in five states are underway and the votes will be counted on December 3. PTI PK SMN