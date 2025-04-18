TDP revives pastor honoraria; slams YSRCP for Christian 'welfare neglect'

Amaravati, 18 April (PTI) Andhra Pradesh TDP State Executive Secretary and former Christian Corporation Chairman M Joseph Emmanuel on Friday announced the disbursal of pending honoraria to thousands of pastors across the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released Rs 30 crore to cover dues from May to November 2024, depositing Rs 35,000 each into the bank accounts of 8,427 pastors.

"AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh had promised this during the Yuvagalam walkathon, and today he fulfilled that promise by ensuring the pastors’ dues were cleared," said Emmanuel at a press conference held at the TDP headquarters.

He alleged that YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had used "Christians as a vote bank" and neglected their properties, schemes, and institutional development throughout his tenure.

According to the TDP leader, Naidu had earlier allocated Rs 100 crore for the Christian Corporation and proposed several welfare programs aimed at supporting pastors and Christian community institutions.

The Christian community building project, sanctioned with Rs 10 crore under the TDP government, has been revived after being halted under the YSRCP regime. Construction has already resumed, as per official instructions, the press release said.

TDP also undertook the development of Christian graveyards by providing compound walls and basic facilities, while the YSRCP allegedly failed to fund or maintain them, Emmanuel said.

Welfare programmes included Rs 50,000 in marriage assistance for 5,000 poor Christians and Rs 40,000 in pilgrimage support—both of which were allegedly discontinued during Reddy’s administration.

He further alleged that Reddy "ignored crimes against Dalits and Christians and failed to act on encroachments and the misuse of community properties during his government".

The TDP leader stated that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is working to complete earlier commitments and infrastructure projects that were stopped or neglected by the previous regime.