TDP slams Andhra Pradesh CM for skipping WEF, says state suffering foreign investment losses

Amaravati, Jan 17 (PTI) The TDP on Wednesday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for skipping the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos and said the state has suffered heavy losses with regard to foreign investments in the last five years.

TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram said Reddy chose to give the summit a miss while Telangana and Karnataka chief ministers are making the most of it.

"Due to the inefficiency of the chief minister, the state has suffered heavy damage in the past five years with regard to foreign investments... Jagan has skipped the Davos global summit this year too which is very helpful in attracting foreign investments for the state," Pattabhiram said at a press conference.

He said Reddy attended the WEF only once in the past five years but even then, he could not bring any investments for the state.

The TDP leader also criticised Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath for failing to take representatives to Davos this year.

Pattabhiram said TDP supremo and former chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had attended the WEF every year between 2014 and 2019 to attract foreign investments for Andhra Pradesh. PTI STH DIV DIV