TDP stands for Telugu people's rights, never opposed Kaleshwaram project: Minister Lokesh

Amaravati, Aug 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said the TDP championed the rights of the Telugu people, emphasising that the party never objected to Kaleshwaram project even when Telangana began construction without the Centre's approval.

“The Telugu Desam Party stands for the rights of telugu (Telugu) people everywhere. The TDP Govt. (government) in 2014-19 never objected to the construction of the upstream Kaleshwaram project on Godavari, when the Telangana Govt started work without central approval,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

He asserted that the TDP government did not oppose the Kaleshwaram project as it was seen to benefit the Telugu community.

Using the same rationale, he urged everybody to support the Banakacherla-Polavaram irrigation project, which would utilise excess floodwaters of the Godavari river that otherwise drain into the sea every year.

“The Banakacherla project utilizes only a small portion of the excess floodwaters of Godavari draining into the sea each year. This project will benefit the Telugu community and everyone should support it,” Lokesh added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is aiming to channel excess Godavari river water from Polavaram to arid Rayalaseema region in the southern part of the state, which could cost him over Rs 80,000 crore. PTI STH ROH