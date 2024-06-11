National

Chandrababu Naidu elected NDA’s chief ministerial candidate in Andhra Pradesh

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu elected as NDA leader in Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu elected as NDA leader in Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly

Amaravati: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was on Tuesday elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly.

In a meeting of Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP legislators, held in Vijayawada, the MLAs elected Naidu unanimously.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan also attended the NDA meeting and supported Naidu as the CM candidate.

Earlier in the morning, Naidu was unanimously elected as TDP legislative party leader, TDP leader K Atchen Naidu said.

Similarly, Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan was elected as the party’s floor leader in the assembly.

Chandrababu Naidu TDP Andhra Pradesh Janasena NDA
Subscribe